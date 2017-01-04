World Leaders Urged To Support Nigeria In Chibok Girls’ Rescue – Leadership Newspapers
|
|
World Leaders Urged To Support Nigeria In Chibok Girls' Rescue
Leadership Newspapers
As the 1000th Day of the Chibok girls' abduction approaches, the #BringBackOurGirls(BBOG) group has called on world leaders to help in the rescue of the remaining girls who were abducted. In a press release signed by leaders of the group, Aisha Yesufu …
#BBOG to mark Chibok schoolgirls 1000 days with march on Villa
