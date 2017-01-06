World Lilies Events Place Officially Launches in Ibadan – See all the Exciting Photos

On the 10th December 2016, Mr & Mrs Abiodun A. Olatunji celebrated the grand opening/Dedication of their event place called World Lilies Events Place. Which is situated at Moor Plantation Government Reservation Area (GRA) , along Queens School Road off Apata Road, Ibadan, Oyo State. The ceremony was chaired by the Former Governor of Oyo State, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

