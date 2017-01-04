World’s oldest known orca whale J2 dies – International Business Times UK
World's oldest known orca whale J2 dies
J2, or Granny, was thought to be between 75 and 105 years old at the time of her death. James Tennent. By James Tennent. January 4, 2017 08:59 GMT. Royal tour of Canada 2016 Killer whales (Orca) swim in the icy waters of British ColumbiaiStock.
