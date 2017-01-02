Would FCA consider selling its storied Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands?

Alfa Romeo and Maserati could be sold by parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to help pay debts, a new report says. FCA’s efforts to expand both brands would go to waste if they were sold.

The post Would FCA consider selling its storied Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands? appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

