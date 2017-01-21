Would you date or marry your friend’s ex? (Pt 2) – Vanguard
|
Would you date or marry your friend's ex? (Pt 2)
Vanguard
So, we decided to do a continuation on this topic, because responses kept pouring in. The first part was published last week. Enjoy… ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. I can never, ever do that! – Bamidele Adunke aka Gmoney. I can never ever date …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG