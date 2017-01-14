Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Would you date or marry your friend’s ex? – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Would you date or marry your friend's ex?
Vanguard
According to popular opinion, dating or getting married to a friend's former lover is considered one of the coldest things one woman can do to another. In the vast majority of situations, dating a friend's ex spells trouble, especially (and almost

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.