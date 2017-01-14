Would you date or marry your friend’s ex?

According to popular opinion, dating or getting married to a friend’s former lover is considered one of the coldest things one woman can do to another. In the vast majority of situations, dating a friend’s ex spells trouble, especially (and almost always) if they were deep in the relationship. Being in a romantic relationship with a friend’s ex is something most good friends would try to avoid like a plague, but is it always the backstabbing and thoughtless move we make it out to be? Here are the responses of some celebrities on this sensitive issue;

One man’s food is another man’s poison – Bose Oladimeji, Actress

Yes I can. He might be God sent to me and I will love him faithfully.. One man’s poison is another man’s food. My friend may be fed up with him or she probably found someone else. That doesn’t mean we can’t be lovers.

I won’t do that – Doris Simeon, Actress

No, I would not date my friend’s ex especially when I am aware that they once dated. I don’t think it’s right because that’s where our loyalty as friends lie. Doing that would likely destroy the trust and friendship we have.

It depends on how close we are – Ruth Eze, Actress

If she’s my close friend, I can’t because it will affect our friendship. Some friends are more like family, so I won’t do that. But if we are just friends, I would not mind because what she doesn’t like might be my speck. So, it really depends on how close we are as friends.

I will – Awele Odita, Actress

I will since they are no longer together. He might turn out to be the right person for me.

I can’t, I won’t! Singer– Annette Cookey,

The truth is this – life is unpredictable. Nonetheless, one must be very careful of whom to date or marry. I personally cannot and will not do that. The moment a friend introduces her boyfriend and it is verified that they are dating, he instantly becomes a no-go area. People need to understand the word ‘friend’ first. Only then can the meaning be applied.

Except I didn’t know they dated — Sandra Anthony, Actress

No, I can’t except I didn’t know they dated.

Why not? There’s no universal law against it – Mimi Ubini, Actress

Yes I will. Why not? Is there a universal law against it. Of course, I will date and marry my friend’s ex, if the love is there.

Yes, if it’s God’s will- Blessing Patrick, Actress

Yes, I will if it is God’s will. If God wants us together, I don’t see any reason why I can’t since they have both ended the relationship. People may frown at such, but if your motive is right, then you can go ahead.

The post Would you date or marry your friend’s ex? appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

