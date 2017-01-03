Pages Navigation Menu

WOW! Make-up Artiste Transforms A Lady Into President Buhari (Photos+Video)

Posted on Jan 3, 2017

One of Nollywood’s most talented make-up artistes, Onilogbo Hakeem popularly referred to as Hakeem Effect has transformed a lady named Eki Osagie to ‘President Muhammadu Buhari with his make-up skills.wow-make-up-artiste-transforms-a-lady-into-president-buhari-photosvideo

He shared the hilarious video and photos on his social media page to wish his fans a Happy New Year and also to showcase the awards he had received over the years. wow-make-up-artiste-transforms-a-lady-into-president-buhari-photosvideo-3

Watch the video below:

