WOW! Make-up Artiste Transforms A Lady Into President Buhari (Photos+Video)
One of Nollywood’s most talented make-up artistes, Onilogbo Hakeem popularly referred to as Hakeem Effect has transformed a lady named Eki Osagie to ‘President Muhammadu Buhari with his make-up skills.
He shared the hilarious video and photos on his social media page to wish his fans a Happy New Year and also to showcase the awards he had received over the years.
Watch the video below:
