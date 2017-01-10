Wow!! Take a Look into the Luxurious Life at the $12,000 Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma

If your thinking of going on vacation, this 20-minute video by Nigeria’s Newest Media Girl has ALL the information you possibly need to know. This is the same Underwater Suite Khloe Kardashian stayed in and currently #8 trending video on Nigerian YouTube. Dress available @Jaaruma_Empire Twitter @Jaaruma_Empire Instagram @Jaaruma_Empire Enjoy!! _____________________________________________________________________ Sponsored Content

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

