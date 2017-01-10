Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wow!! Take a Look into the Luxurious Life at the $12,000 Underwater Suite Review By Jaaruma

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

If your thinking of going on vacation, this 20-minute video by Nigeria’s Newest Media Girl has ALL the information you possibly need to know. This is the same Underwater Suite Khloe Kardashian stayed in and currently #8 trending video on Nigerian YouTube. Dress available @Jaaruma_Empire Twitter @Jaaruma_Empire Instagram @Jaaruma_Empire Enjoy!! _____________________________________________________________________ Sponsored Content

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.