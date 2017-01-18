Wow, They’re Crowdfunding A Meeting Between Steve Hofmeyr And Donald Trump

Birds of a feather flock together, and I guess these two would find common ground in many of their shared interests.

Racism, intolerance, shitty tweets – you know the drill.

As Donald Trump prepares to take on the role of president, Steve Hofmeyr is preparing himself to discuss the matter of “white genocide” with the Orange Menace.

He’s pretty happy with the crowdfunding efforts raising funds to set up that meeting, as TimesLive reports:

…an attempt to set up a meeting between Steve Hofmeyr and US president-elect Donald Trump has been applauded by the Afrikaans singer… A petition calling for the musician and farmers’ rights activist Henk van de Graaf to meet Trump, and for the US president-elect to “grant the white people of South Africa their independence”, was developed by a Facebook group called Kommando Sorg (commando support). At the time of publishing this story the petition had gathered just over 200 signatures since its launch 11 days ago.

A whopping 235 signatures when last we checked – watch out Donald, the Hof is coming for you.

This gem from a Steve Hofmeyr retweet:

The Kommando Sorg efforts aim to raise around R100 000, although it currently sits at around a fifth of that amount.

Let’s hear it from the horse’s mouth:

“I have no doubt the costs will be met. But, as an Afrikaner, I am convinced that we’ll have to first survive some in-fighting, some government rage and then the overlooked practicalities of getting such an appointment with POTUS (the president of the United States of America). “But once there, I would repeat keynotes of my European and UN addresses. Genocide is only one article of it. The advent of land grabs, the end of freedom of expression and 114 extra race-based laws has turned us into an insignificant communist state, deserving of sanctions – not the lenient US chequebook,” Hofmeyr explained.

I’m hesitant to link to that group, but I’ll give you enough credit to assume you won’t be adding your name to the list.

For your enjoyment:

I’m sure Donald is making that a top priority, chaps.

While we’re here and we’re having a chuckle, let’s address something slightly more serious.

This story, folks – if I see one more person sharing this like it’s true it’s going to get messy:

GROW UP, USE GOOGLE AND STOP BEING A BLOODY MORON.

Really now, do you think the National News Bulletin know something that mainstream South African media outlets don’t?

You don’t think you would heard something on the telly if Trump had said this below during an address in Washington?

“I want to reiterate here before America that I will not condone any corrupt tendencies exhibited by leaders around the world especially in Africa. Zuma must be put on notice that his days are numbered and that I am going to arrest them and lock him in prison. If the past American administrations have failed to stop him, I will personally do it” Trump said. “Zuma has given the people of South Africa and the world enough troubles and its about time someone puts to an end all these madness for justice and equality to prevail” said an unapologetic Trump.

Come on. Do better.

Same goes for you, Mr. Hofmeyr.

