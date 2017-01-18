Xabi Alonso To Retire From Football At The End Of The Season

Xabi Alonso will retire from playing when his Bayern Munichcontract expires at the end of the season, according to Bild.

The German newspaper claims Alonso told Bayern of his decision before the winter break.

The former Liverpool player, 35, is a two-time Champions League winner and helped Spain win the World Cup in 2010.

Xabi Alonso career honours

Liverpool

Champions League: 2004–05

Super Cup: 2005

FA Cup: 2005–06

FA Community Shield: 2006 Real Madrid

Champions League: 2013–14

La Liga: 2011–12

Copa del Rey: 2010–11, 2013–14

Supercopa de España: 2012 Bayern Munich

Bundesliga: 2014–15, 2015–16

DFB-Pokal: 2015–16

DFL-Supercup: 2016 Spain

FIFA World Cup: 2010

European Championship: 2008, 2012 Alonso started his career in his homeland with Real Sociedad before arriving in the Premier League in 2004 where he became a key member of the Liverpool squad. Xabi Alonso’s achievements at Anfield earned him a £30million move to Real in 2009, where he helped the club to yet another Champions League triumph in his final season at the Santiago Bernabeu. After five years in Madrid, Alonso moved to Munich where he has remained; winning the Bundesliga twice, the German Cup and the German Super Cup.

The post Xabi Alonso To Retire From Football At The End Of The Season appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

