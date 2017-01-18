Xi Jinping: Chinese President calls for world without nuclear weapons

Xi Jinping wants nuclear weapons systematically destroyed to create a world without them.

Nations should strive for a world where nuclear weapons are prohibited and where existing stocks are destroyed, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech at the United Nations Wednesday.

"Nuclear weapons should be completely prohibited and destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons," the Chinese president said in Geneva.

