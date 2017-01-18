Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Xi Jinping: Chinese President calls for world without nuclear weapons

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a meeting at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, on January 18, 2017

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Xi Jinping wants nuclear weapons systematically destroyed to create a world without them.

Nations should strive for a world where nuclear weapons are prohibited and where existing stocks are destroyed, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech at the United Nations Wednesday.

"Nuclear weapons should be completely prohibited and destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons," the Chinese president said in Geneva.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.