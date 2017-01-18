Pages Navigation Menu

Yaba College Of Technology 2016/2017 Acceptance Fee Payment Details Out.

The Yaba College of technology (YABATECH) through her management wishes to inform all Admitted Students for the 2016/2017 Academic Session that payment of Acceptance Fee has commenced. All students can pay and register online. REGISTRATION PROCEDURE (ACCEPTANCE FEE PAYMENT) Go to http://www.yabatech.edu.ng Click on Acceptance Fee Click on Applicant Login Enter your UTME/ Application Number Click on …

