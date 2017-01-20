Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yaba College Of Technology Extends 2016/2017 HND Full-Time Application Deadline

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to notify the general public and interested applicants  that HND Full-time application of the Yaba College Of Technology (YABATECH) is still on. General Entry Requirements a. SSCE/NABTEB with at least 5 credits at not more than two sittings which must include English Language, Mathematics and 3 other relevant subjects. b. A relevant National …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Yaba College Of Technology Extends 2016/2017 HND Full-Time Application Deadline appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.