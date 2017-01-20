Yaba College Of Technology Extends 2016/2017 HND Full-Time Application Deadline

This is to notify the general public and interested applicants that HND Full-time application of the Yaba College Of Technology (YABATECH) is still on. General Entry Requirements a. SSCE/NABTEB with at least 5 credits at not more than two sittings which must include English Language, Mathematics and 3 other relevant subjects. b. A relevant National …

