Yahya Jammeh: 45,000 people have fled Gambia – UN

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

Thousands flee1

The United Nations on Friday disclosed that more than 45,000 people have fled The Gambia this month. Tension has remained high in the tiny West African state as its ousted leader, Yahya Jammeh faced a midday deadline to leave office. President Yahya Jammeh, who conceded defeat after he lost the December 1 Presidential election to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

