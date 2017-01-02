Pages Navigation Menu

Yahya Jammeh Accuses ECOWAS Of ‘Declaring War’ On Him

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has accused the West African regional bloc ECOWAS of declaring war after demanding that he stand down following his defeat at the ballot box. Regional leaders warned last month that the 15-member ECOWAS would “take all necessary action to enforce the results” of the December 1 poll. Jammeh retorted in a…

