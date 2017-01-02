Yahya Jammeh Accuses ECOWAS Of ‘Declaring War’ On Him
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has accused the West African regional bloc ECOWAS of declaring war after demanding that he stand down following his defeat at the ballot box. Regional leaders warned last month that the 15-member ECOWAS would “take all necessary action to enforce the results” of the December 1 poll. Jammeh retorted in a…
