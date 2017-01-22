Yahya Jammeh Departs The Gambia, Begins Exile

Yahya Jammeh, former president of Gambia has left Banjul, the capital to begin an indefinite term in exile. He left just after 10.00pm for Conakry, along with President Alpha Conde. He was given a full ceremonial honour by the military brass band and a red carpet treatment. According to a journalist who witnessed the departure, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

