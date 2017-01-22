Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yahya Jammeh Departs The Gambia, Begins Exile

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Yahya  Jammeh, former president of Gambia has left Banjul, the capital to begin an indefinite term in exile. He left just after 10.00pm for Conakry, along with President Alpha Conde. He was given a full ceremonial honour by the military brass band and a red carpet treatment. According to a journalist who witnessed the departure, […]

