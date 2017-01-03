Yahya Jammeh Tightens Grip On Power, Shuts Down Radio Station

The Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh has ordered the immediate shutdown of a popular radio station, Teranga FM critical of his administration. Intelligence agents ordered the station’s closure without giving reasons, said Emil Touray, the head of the Gambia Press Union. This is the first sign of a crackdown on the media since Mr Jammeh rejected…

The post Yahya Jammeh Tightens Grip On Power, Shuts Down Radio Station appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

