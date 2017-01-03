Yahya Jammeh Tightens Grip On Power, Shuts Down Radio Station
The Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh has ordered the immediate shutdown of a popular radio station, Teranga FM critical of his administration. Intelligence agents ordered the station’s closure without giving reasons, said Emil Touray, the head of the Gambia Press Union. This is the first sign of a crackdown on the media since Mr Jammeh rejected…
