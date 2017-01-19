Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yahya Jammeh’s Presidency Is Officially Over – President-elect, Adama Barrow Talks Tough

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Gambia, Politics | 0 comments

The Gambian president-elect, Adama Barrow has declared the reign of the incumbent president, Yahya Jammeh who lost in the last election to him over. Adama Barrow made the declaration in reaction to the extension of Jammeh’s tenure in office by the Gambia’s parliament. Recall that Gambia has been thrown into a major political crisis following…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Yahya Jammeh’s Presidency Is Officially Over – President-elect, Adama Barrow Talks Tough appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.