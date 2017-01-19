Yahya Jammeh’s Presidency Is Officially Over – President-elect, Adama Barrow Talks Tough
The Gambian president-elect, Adama Barrow has declared the reign of the incumbent president, Yahya Jammeh who lost in the last election to him over. Adama Barrow made the declaration in reaction to the extension of Jammeh’s tenure in office by the Gambia’s parliament. Recall that Gambia has been thrown into a major political crisis following…
The post Yahya Jammeh’s Presidency Is Officially Over – President-elect, Adama Barrow Talks Tough appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG