Yari, Lalong pledge improved workers’ welfare

The welfare of civil servants in Zamfara State in 2017 will be top priority.

Governor Abdulaziz Yari made the promise in his statewide broadcast yesterday.

He said that although there were hitches in the outgone year, “there will be better things to come in this new year and no one will be left behind.’’

He added that under his watch as the state governor, no civil servant was owed salary and promised that this would continue.

He explained that the government would continue to provide conducive atmosphere and encouragement for the people to engage in businesses to improve self-reliance and economic growth in the state.

The governor also expressed happiness in the outcome of dialogue with bandits in the state that resulted in some of them repenting and surrendering their arms.

He appreciated Federal Government’s efforts in setting up an army and air force brigades in the state, saying this will continue to guarantee the safety of lives and property.

He then wished the people a happy new year and urged them to continue to pray for the success of the administration.

Also in the spirit of the New Year, Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has reassured the citizens of the state of his administration’s determination to deliver on his mandate. He gave the assurance in a broadcast to the people of the state yesterday on the Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTVC) to mark the New Year.

He said: “The year 2017 now offers hope and better opportunities for service. We are determined to take advantage of this offer, to make life better for our people and our state greater than before.

“We are a part of Plateau project, and for this, I count on your partnership to make 2017 a prosperous year for Plateau State.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

