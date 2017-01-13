Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

YAY! BellaNaija Quoted in UN’s Press Review of the New Secretary-General

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Thank you BellaNaijarians for you unswerving support over the years. We got a MAJOR recognition from the United Nations (UN) early this year. BellaNaija was mentioned in UN’s Press Review of its new Secretary-General, António Guterres. BellaNaija was quoted among media houses like AFP, AP, CNN, among others. Thank you BN Fam, you guys made this happen.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.