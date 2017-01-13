YAY! BellaNaija Quoted in UN’s Press Review of the New Secretary-General

Thank you BellaNaijarians for you unswerving support over the years. We got a MAJOR recognition from the United Nations (UN) early this year. BellaNaija was mentioned in UN’s Press Review of its new Secretary-General, António Guterres. BellaNaija was quoted among media houses like AFP, AP, CNN, among others. Thank you BN Fam, you guys made this happen.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

