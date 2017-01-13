YAY! BellaNaija Quoted in UN’s Press Review of the New Secretary-General
Thank you BellaNaijarians for you unswerving support over the years. We got a MAJOR recognition from the United Nations (UN) early this year. BellaNaija was mentioned in UN’s Press Review of its new Secretary-General, António Guterres. BellaNaija was quoted among media houses like AFP, AP, CNN, among others. Thank you BN Fam, you guys made this happen.
