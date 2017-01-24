Yay! Nigerian-American Actress Yvonne Orji is joining the Cast of Hit Series “Jane The Virgin” – Bella Naija
|
Bella Naija
|
Yay! Nigerian-American Actress Yvonne Orji is joining the Cast of Hit Series “Jane The Virgin”
Bella Naija
Nigerian-born American actress Yvonne Orji has revealed that she will be joining the cast of American Telenova, “Jane The Virgin“. She shared the exciting news on Instagram stating that she'd be playing the role of Stacy. It is not clear yet what the …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG