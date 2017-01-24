Pages Navigation Menu

Yay! Nigerian-American Actress Yvonne Orji is joining the Cast of Hit Series “Jane The Virgin” – Bella Naija

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Entertainment


Yay! Nigerian-American Actress Yvonne Orji is joining the Cast of Hit Series “Jane The Virgin”
Nigerian-born American actress Yvonne Orji has revealed that she will be joining the cast of American Telenova, “Jane The Virgin“. She shared the exciting news on Instagram stating that she'd be playing the role of Stacy. It is not clear yet what the

