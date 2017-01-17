Yaya Toure: Manchester City midfielder turns down £430,000-a-week offer from China

Toure whose Manchester City contract expires at the end of the season earns about £240,000 per week at the club.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has turned down a £430,000-a-week offer from China according to BBC Sport.

Toure whose Manchester City contract expires at the end of the season earns about £240,000 per week at the club.

According to reports, the midfielder has rejected a huge offer from China to remain at City until the end of the season when his current deal expires with the club.

ALSO READ: Yaya Toure charged with drunk driving

The 33-year-old got offers from China in 2016 summer but he decided to remain with City.

The offers came again in the January transfer window but the former Cote d’Ivoire international has decided to remain at the club.

This is a surprise considering his fallout with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in the beginning of the season.

ALSO READ: Toure embarrasses teammate on live TV

Toure was frozen out of the team by Guardiola over comments his agent made about the manager and the club.

Toure, however, has returned to the squad and is currently enjoying a run of games for the Citizens.

Reports also have it that the former Barcelona player is keen to stay in England if he does not get a new contract with City.

Toure who turns 32 in May, does not want to leave England where his wife Gineba and their three children are settled in Cheshire.

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

