Yaya Toure Says He Would Be Angry If He Moves To China

Yaya Toure wants to stay at Manchester City despite big-money interest from China, saying he would be angry if he moved there.

Some reports have claimed Toure could earn up to £500,000 per week by moving but the 33-year-old insists he is not motivated by money.

He said: “I always say that if I went to China I would end up feeling angry there. Do you play football because you love football, or do you play because you want to make money? What’s the purpose?

“Me, I just want to play football because I enjoy it, I love playing. I enjoy helping my team-mates, I enjoy playing against the big players and teams. I want to carry on in that way.”

“Some people have the mentality that they want to do that, to try something different but, for me, my feeling is that I want to play more football.”

Toure has been instrumental in City’s successes since joining the club from Barcelona in 2010.

The post Yaya Toure Says He Would Be Angry If He Moves To China appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

