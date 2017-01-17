Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yaya Toure Turns Down £430,000-a-week move to China

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

33-year-old Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure has turned down a massive £430,000-a-week offer from a Chinese Super League club. The Ivorian is the latest in the string of players who Chinese Super league clubs are targeting after a failed offer for Chelsea’s Diego Costa. Premier League players such as John Obi-Mikel and Oscar have joined …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Yaya Toure Turns Down £430,000-a-week move to China appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.