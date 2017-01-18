Pages Navigation Menu

YCee And Reekado Banks Go Shirtless For New Video

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

Tinny Entertainment rapper, YCEE has shot the official video to his smash hit single “Link Up” featuring Mavin Records singer Reekado Banks.

On the set of the video, the two wave making stars make interesting fashion choices showing off their sculpted abs to their adoring fans.

Link Up is off his debut E.P titled The First Wave, which will be released under the Sony Music Entertainment umbrella. 

See some Behind The Scenes pictures below

The video was directed by MEX Films and drops on the 20th of January.

