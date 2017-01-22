Pages Navigation Menu

YCEE Set For UK Tour

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

Tinny Entertainment’s foremost act YCEE heads to UK this month for his first international tour.

The five-city tour organised by Genysis Events will see the artiste visit cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, Swansea and Luton.

With his new single – ‘Link Up’ featuring Reekado Banks enjoying massive airplay on radio, the artiste will release his first body of work First Wave in the first quarter of the year.

YCEE has continued to become a household name since his debut in the music industry.

He has featured in lots of A-list songs and has recieved and nominated for various awards.

