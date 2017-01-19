Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ycee Unveils Dates for UK Tour – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


360Nobs.com

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Ycee Unveils Dates for UK Tour
360Nobs.com
Tinny Entertainment's foremost act YCEE heads to UK this month for his first international tour. The five-city tour organized by Genysis Events, will see the artiste visit cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, Swansea and Luton. With his new

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.