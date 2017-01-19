Ycee Unveils Dates for UK Tour
Tinny Entertainment’s foremost act YCEE heads to UK this month for his first international tour.
The five-city tour organized by Genysis Events, will see the artiste visit cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, Swansea and Luton.
With his new single, Link Up enjoying massive airplay on radio, the artiste will release his first body of work First Wave in the first quarter of the year.
Tour Schedule
|City
|Date
|Swansea
|January 27, 2017
|London
|January 28, 2017
|Luton
|February 2, 2017
|Birmingham
|February 3, 2017
|Manchester
|February 4, 2017
The post Ycee Unveils Dates for UK Tour appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG