Ycee Unveils Dates for UK Tour

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Tinny Entertainment’s foremost act YCEE heads to UK this month for his first international tour.

The five-city tour organized by Genysis Events, will see the artiste visit cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, Swansea and Luton.

With his new single, Link Up enjoying massive airplay on radio, the artiste will release his first body of work First Wave in the first quarter of the year.

Tour Schedule

City Date
Swansea January 27, 2017
London January 28, 2017
Luton February 2, 2017
Birmingham February 3, 2017
Manchester February 4, 2017

