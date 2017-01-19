Ycee Unveils Dates for UK Tour

Tinny Entertainment’s foremost act YCEE heads to UK this month for his first international tour.

The five-city tour organized by Genysis Events, will see the artiste visit cities like London, Manchester, Birmingham, Swansea and Luton.

With his new single, Link Up enjoying massive airplay on radio, the artiste will release his first body of work First Wave in the first quarter of the year.

Tour Schedule

City Date Swansea January 27, 2017 London January 28, 2017 Luton February 2, 2017 Birmingham February 3, 2017 Manchester February 4, 2017

The post Ycee Unveils Dates for UK Tour appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

