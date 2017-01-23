Yemi Alade and Trey Songz Secretly in Love?? Check Out These Photos

Yemi Alade and Trey Songz: Yemi Alade was awarded the best female at the 2015 MTV African Music Awards and currently has two albums under her belt: King of Queens (2014) and Mama Africa (2016)….

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

