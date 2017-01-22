Pages Navigation Menu

Yemi Alade & Flavour Set to Perform at the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Launch Tonight

Posted on Jan 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Big Brother Naija will officially launch today with TV personality and former housemate Ebuka Obi Uchendu as the host. Ebuka, with his charismatic persona, will usher the housemates into the Big Brother Naija house and also announce their eviction week after week. Performing artistes headlined for the party tonight are Yemi Alade and Flavour.…

