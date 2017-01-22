Yemi Alade & Flavour Set to Perform at the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Launch Tonight

The Big Brother Naija will officially launch today with TV personality and former housemate Ebuka Obi Uchendu as the host. Ebuka, with his charismatic persona, will usher the housemates into the Big Brother Naija house and also announce their eviction week after week. Performing artistes headlined for the party tonight are Yemi Alade and Flavour.…

The post Yemi Alade & Flavour Set to Perform at the Big Brother Naija Reality TV Launch Tonight appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

