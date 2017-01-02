Pages Navigation Menu

Yemi Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Gowon, past leaders form choir, sing hymn (WATCH)

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A video has emerged online which shows Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and some past leaders of Nigeria – former Heads of state, Presidents and Vice-Presidents singing hymns for the deliverance of the country from its current multiple challenges.

Osinbajo was joined by the likes of Olusegun Obasanjo, Yakubu Gowon, Ernest Shonekan among others as they rendered the popular christian hymn, “O God our Help In Ages Past”. Press play to watch it after the cut.

Vice-President shared the video on his Facebook page and wrote:

“O God our help in ages past
Our hope for years to come
Our shelter from the stormy blasts
And our eternal home”
Singing this hymn with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Former Chairman of Nigeria Interim Government, Ernest Shonakan, Former Vice President Alex Ekuweme; Former Chief of Gen. Staff, Real Admiral , Ebitu Ukiwe and General Oladipo Diya was both an honour and a delight.”
“I am confident 2017 will be a great year for us all.”

