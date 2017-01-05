Yenagoa resident doctors suspend strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, on Thursday resumed duty following the payment of their outstanding salaries.

The doctors were paid September to December salary in full and arrears from February to April, 2016.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited the hospital reports that doctors are seen attending to patients.

The association had on Nov. 15, 2016, under its former President, Dr Chukwunonso Okoye, embarked on indefinite strike action to protest against the irregularities in the payment of their salaries.

The Chief Medical Director, Dr Dennis Alagoa, lauded the government for paying workers salaries up to date.

He appealed to the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP) and the Dental Technicians (DT) to also resume work, assuring that government will pay their outstanding salaries within the month.

“The management has been begging the unions to resume work but they refused, saying they want their pay in full before they will resume.

“Union leaders are misleading the members not to report for duty that they have pledged to safe lives in discharging their duty.

“So starting from this January no- work, no- pay rule has taken effect, as any day they didn’t turn up their money is deducted,” he warned.

The President of (NARD), Dr Onini Ebimobowei, confirmed that the Federal Government has paid the salaries from September to December in full and their shortfall of 52 per cent from February to April, remaining only May 2016.

He lauded the present administration for making it possible for them to resume work as they have promised to pay the outstanding one month.

Ebimobowei said that their resumption was in the interest of the patients and Bayelsa people at large.

The president said they decided to suspend the strike in the interest of “our patients who we consider paramount’’.

