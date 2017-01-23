Yes Bank Launches Yes Fintech Accelerator

Yes Bank, a progressive Indian bank has partnered with leading names in the country’s startup ecosystem to launch a fintech and business accelerator. The accelerator program, Yes Fintech is powered by T-Hub startup engine, Anthill Ventures, and LetsTalkPayments. The 15-week program is distributed among two facilities, one in Mumbai and another in Hyderabad. Designed for … Continue reading Yes Bank Launches Yes Fintech Accelerator

The post Yes Bank Launches Yes Fintech Accelerator appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

