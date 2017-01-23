Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yes Bank Launches Yes Fintech Accelerator

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Yes Bank, a progressive Indian bank has partnered with leading names in the country’s startup ecosystem to launch a fintech and business accelerator. The accelerator program, Yes Fintech is powered by T-Hub startup engine, Anthill Ventures, and LetsTalkPayments. The 15-week program is distributed among two facilities, one in Mumbai and another in Hyderabad. Designed for … Continue reading Yes Bank Launches Yes Fintech Accelerator

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Yes Bank Launches Yes Fintech Accelerator appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.