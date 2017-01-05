“Yes, I want to contribute to the pharmacy profession in Nigeria” – Olutayo Arikawe, UK’s Pharmacist of the Year
Olutayo Arikawe, 39, a community pharmacist who has been the Pharmacist Manager at Priory Community Pharmacy in Dudley for four years, has won UK’s “I Love My Pharmacist” Award for 2016. “I am really honoured and happy to be the winner of ‘I Love My Pharmacist award 2016’,”Olutayo said. “I really believe that if you take […]
