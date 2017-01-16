YES! Robert De Niro And Michelle Pfeiffer As Bernie And Ruth Madoff [Video]

Robert De Niro – Trump hater deluxe and obvious Meryl Streep fan.

Having starred in such recent turds as The Intern and Bad Grandpa he is due a goodie, and it looks like that goodie will be the Bernie Madoff-inspired Wizard of Lies.

This from HuffPost SA:

The first trailer for HBO’s “The Wizard of Lies” arrived Saturday and it looks like the television movie will be taking a surrealist approach to the life of the man responsible for one of the largest Ponzi schemes in U.S. history. Based on Diana B. Henriques’ book of the same name, “The Wizard of Lies” follows the rise and fall of the patriarch of the Madoff family, who profited an estimated $65 billion from duping thousands of investors to trust him with their money… The film also stars Michelle Pfeiffer as Ruth Madoff, Kristen Connolly, Alessandro Nivola, Hank Azaria and Lily Rabe.

The trailer is really just a teaser, but it does look like this might well be one for the ages.

Feel free to laugh at Bernie about THIS too.

[source:huffpostsa]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

