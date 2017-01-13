Yinka Edwards gets BAFTA nomination – Vanguard
|
Yinka Edwards gets BAFTA nomination
Vanguard
Award-winning Nigerian cinematographer, Yinka Edwards is set to take his craft to the international scene as he has been nominated for a BAFTA award. Organizers of the British Academy Film Awards announced their nominees for the best British and …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG