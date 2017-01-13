Pages Navigation Menu

Yinka Edwards gets BAFTA nomination – Vanguard

Jan 13, 2017

Yinka Edwards gets BAFTA nomination
Vanguard
Award-winning Nigerian cinematographer, Yinka Edwards is set to take his craft to the international scene as he has been nominated for a BAFTA award. Organizers of the British Academy Film Awards announced their nominees for the best British and …

