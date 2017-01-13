Yinka Edwards gets BAFTA nomination

Award-winning Nigerian cinematographer, Yinka Edwards is set to take his craft to the international scene as he has been nominated for a BAFTA award.

Organizers of the British Academy Film Awards announced their nominees for the best British and international contributions to film in 2016, during the week, and Edwards made the list.

Edwards, who is behind amazing movies such as Kunle Afolayan’s ‘October 1’, ‘Phone swap’, ‘The Figurine’ and the wave making ’76 was nominated for his work as a co-director of photography on the animated movie, ‘A love story’.

The animation was Edward’s graduating project from the National Film and Television School (NFTS) Beaconsfield, England where he bagged a Masters degree in Film and Television Production with a focus on Cinematography.

British actresses like Viola Davis (Fences) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) walked away with major nominations in their respective acting categories.

A Love Story, which was directed by Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, was nominated for ‘Best British Short Animation’ alongside two other films, The Alan Dimension and Tough.

