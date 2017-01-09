Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

YNaija Editorial: The Federal Government needs to act in unison

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

A few days before Christmas, the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja of the Nigerian Customs Service announced the seizure of a shipment of rice, which upon testing, turned out to be plastic pellets shaped in the form of rice. Expectedly, this seizure dominated the news headlines with Christmas festivities approaching and demand for rice, Nigeria’s staple […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post YNaija Editorial: The Federal Government needs to act in unison appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.