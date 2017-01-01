#YNaija2016Review: 7 things that need to change in Nigerian politics this year

by Roqeebah Olaoniye Politics in Nigeria last year was upside-down to say the least. We can count how many politicians did anything note-worthy all year. The recession hit really bad but it hit only the masses as the ruling class maintained their luxury billion Naira feeding and other allowances. Those who did not get a […]

This post #YNaija2016Review: 7 things that need to change in Nigerian politics this year appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

