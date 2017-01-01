Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#YNaija2016Review: 7 things that need to change in Nigerian politics this year

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Africa, Politics | 0 comments

by Roqeebah Olaoniye Politics in Nigeria last year was upside-down to say the least. We can count how many politicians did anything note-worthy all year. The recession hit really bad but it hit only the masses as the ruling class maintained their luxury billion Naira feeding and other allowances. Those who did not get a […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post #YNaija2016Review: 7 things that need to change in Nigerian politics this year appeared first on YNaija.

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.