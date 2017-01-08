Yobe Attack: Be truthful about Boko Haram, Fayose urges FG – Vanguard
Yobe Attack: Be truthful about Boko Haram, Fayose urges FG
Vanguard
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has commiserated with families of the army captain and five other soldiers reportedly killed yesterday, by Boko Haram insurgents during an attacked on the Nigeria Army Brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, calling on …
