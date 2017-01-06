Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yobe Governor sacks information commissioner

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Yobe-State-Governor-Ibrahim-gaidam

Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam has sacked his commissioner for Information and culture, Alhaji Aji Yerima Bularafa. This development was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital by Shaibu Abdullahi, spokesperson to Secretary to the State Government. According to the statement “His Excellency governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Yobe Governor sacks information commissioner

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.