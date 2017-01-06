Yobe Governor sacks information commissioner
Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam has sacked his commissioner for Information and culture, Alhaji Aji Yerima Bularafa. This development was contained in a press statement issued to newsmen in Damaturu, the state capital by Shaibu Abdullahi, spokesperson to Secretary to the State Government. According to the statement “His Excellency governor Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe […]
