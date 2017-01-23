‘Yolocaust’ website shames Holocaust Memorial selfie takers – Fox News
|
Fox News
|
'Yolocaust' website shames Holocaust Memorial selfie takers
Fox News
An Israeli artist's website is shaming people who take inappropriate photos and smiling selfies at Berlin's Holocaust Memorial by merging the images with horrific pictures from Nazi concentration camps. The “Yolocaust” project is the brainchild of …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG