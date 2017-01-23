Yordano Ventura: Royals pitcher was killed in a car accident

El Caribe in the Dominican Republic posted photos that are reportedly of the vehicle that Ventura was in.

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher was killed early Sunday morning during a car crash in his native Dominican Republic, according to several reports.

Ventura’s agent confirmed the news to Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com. Ventura was 25 years old.

Ventura had been a mainstay in the Royals’ rotation the last three seasons, finishing sixth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2014. He won a World Series ring with the Royals in 2015.

