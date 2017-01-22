Yoruba leaders blast Buhari over alleged marginalization
Some Yoruba leaders, on Saturday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged marginalization of the South West. The leaders claimed the current President was marginalizing the Yorubas in the distribution of political offices and also failing to provide infrastructures for the race. Speakers at the event cut across different political parties. The leaders who spoke […]
