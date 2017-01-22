Pages Navigation Menu

Yoruba leaders blast Buhari over alleged marginalization

Posted on Jan 22, 2017

buhari covers face

Some Yoruba leaders, on Saturday lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his alleged marginalization of the South West. The leaders claimed the current President was marginalizing the Yorubas in the distribution of political offices and also failing to provide infrastructures for the race. Speakers at the event cut across different political parties. The leaders who spoke […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

