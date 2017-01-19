Yoruba Unity Forum chides Buhari over corruption war – Daily Trust
The Nation Newspaper
Yoruba Unity Forum chides Buhari over corruption war
Daily Trust
The Yoruba Unity Forum (YUF) on Thursday, chided the President Muhammad Buhari over his administration much touted anti-corruption war, lamenting that it was lacking in thoroughness and fairness. The group however presented a seven-point agenda for …
