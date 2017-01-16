You are a generation of “mannerless children” – Ajimobi’s daughter blasts LAUTECH students

Ajibola Ajimobi,‎ daughter of the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has described protesting students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, as a “generation of mannerless children.” Ajibola said this in reaction to the students’ protest over the closure of their school. Recall that the students on Wednesday embarked on a peaceful protest to […]