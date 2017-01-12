Pages Navigation Menu

You are fake news – Trump tells CNN

Posted on Jan 12, 2017

U.S President-elect, Donald Trump has, during his first press conference after his election, said to the American popular media organization, The Cable News Network (CNN), “You Are Fake News” for publishing an unsubstantiated report about Russia having compromising information on him. Trump then unleashed on Buzzfeed, another news media which alone published the 35-page memo…

