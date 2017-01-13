Pages Navigation Menu

“You are the world’s most powerful girl” – John Kerry tells Zuriel Oduwole

As the chief foreign affairs executive in the Obama Administration, the US Secretary of State – the Rt. Hon. John Kerry in between managing global trouble and flashpoints China, Syria, Iran, Israel and Brexit, has met with 14-year-old Zuriel Oduwole in his office at the U.S. State Department in Washington DC, to honor her. He commended Zuriel for her […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

