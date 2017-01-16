You are wasteful – PDP tells Aregbesola
Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused Governor Rauf Aregbesola of being wasteful and reckless in the management of the state’s resources, DAILY POST reports. The party, in a statement issued by Prince Diran Odeyemi, the PDP spokesperson in the state, on Sunday alleged that governor Aregbesola had squandered the sum […]
